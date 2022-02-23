KeyCorp Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $643.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.42.

Shares of PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

