KeyCorp Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

