Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Kforce reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.40. 155,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

