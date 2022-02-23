Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $79,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 52.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $11,051,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

