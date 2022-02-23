Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.83) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.26) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.16).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 304.10 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 260.30 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.30).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

