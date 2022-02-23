Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,199. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.