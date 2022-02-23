Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.18. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 11,323 shares trading hands.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

