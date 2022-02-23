Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,746. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.
Several research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
