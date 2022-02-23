Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,746. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

