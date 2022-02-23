Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

