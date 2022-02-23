Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s current price.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,586. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

