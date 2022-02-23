Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

