Kirk G. Nielsen Purchases 40,008 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 40,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.