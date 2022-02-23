Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

NYSE KN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

