Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 358648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

