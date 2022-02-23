Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KSS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

