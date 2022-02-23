Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Raised to €193.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 51,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

