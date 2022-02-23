Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Raised to €193.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 51,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.