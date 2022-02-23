Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 51,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,172. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

