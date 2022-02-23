Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $617.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
