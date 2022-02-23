Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $617.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

