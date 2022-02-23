Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.90

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.90 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 10041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

