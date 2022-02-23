Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 25,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,959. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,862. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

