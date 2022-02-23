Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.18). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 753,581 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.15. The firm has a market cap of £58.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)
