Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kronos Bio worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

