K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/8/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($19.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($19.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.50 ($14.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($19.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($19.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR:SDF traded up €0.31 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.95 ($23.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,070,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a one year high of €21.50 ($24.43).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

