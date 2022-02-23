KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

