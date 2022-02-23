KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)
