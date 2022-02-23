KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 224,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 661,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

KULR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $262,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,388.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

