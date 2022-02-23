Kurt J. Hilzinger Buys 95,597 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTLK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $316.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.