Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):

2/16/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

2/11/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

2/10/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

Get Kymera Therapeutics Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.