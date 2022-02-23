Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Up 1.9%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.
Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)
