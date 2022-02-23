Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Up 1.9%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the provision of electric power to residential, commercial, and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Energy-related, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, and Other. The Electric Power segment deals with the power supply business.

