La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
LFDJF remained flat at $$41.70 during trading on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.
La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
