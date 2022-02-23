Lamden Market Cap Achieves $8.78 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $867,159.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

