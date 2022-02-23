Landbox Market Cap Reaches $91,983.59 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $91,983.59 and approximately $152.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.