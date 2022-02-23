Landshare Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $206,639.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00037302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00110017 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,797,957 coins and its circulating supply is 1,720,819 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.