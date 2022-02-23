Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $153.10

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$153.10 and traded as high as C$153.74. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$153.74, with a volume of 1,498 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.27.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

