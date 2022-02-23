Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Latch has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

