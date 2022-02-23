Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 4.8%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 3,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,037,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Latham Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Latham Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

