Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 5,704 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 1,028,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

