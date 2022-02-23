Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $107,317.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $107,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

