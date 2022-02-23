Laurence H. Midler Sells 2,558 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. 2,210,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.