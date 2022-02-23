Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.
Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.91 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.10 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.34%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
