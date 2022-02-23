Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,983. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

