LBRY Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,791.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $41,791.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 762,053,281 coins and its circulating supply is 648,009,775 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

