LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Dividend of $0.20

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

LCNB has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 23,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,672. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCNB in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LCNB by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LCNB by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LCNB by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

