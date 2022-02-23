Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.13

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.13 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 163.40 ($2.22). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 3,015,418 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.96).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.30. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.70.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.