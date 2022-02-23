LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson Sells 19,800 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,423. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
