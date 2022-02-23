Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading Down 5.3%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.23. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

