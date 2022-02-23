Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi (new) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.