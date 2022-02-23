Levolution Market Cap Achieves $8.97 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $61,366.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Levolution has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

