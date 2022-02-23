Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.78 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $340.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

