LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

LHCG stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.96. 304,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.79.

A number of analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

