LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

